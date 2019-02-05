Rare snowfall causes school closures, flight delays in Seattle and Portland

SEATTLE, WA- It was a winter wonderland in Seattle as winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest hard on Monday.
Schools closed, many flights were delayed, and work crews were in full force taking care of the streets.
The snow is the first major winter storm for the region turning usually moderate temperatures in Seattle and Oregon a lot chillier.
Meanwhile in California authorities are raising concerns about a second storm.
Officials are worried a storm Tuesday could trigger mudslides in areas affected by last year's wildfires.