SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga basketball's Rasir Bolton is coming back for one last year with the Bulldogs, according to a tweet he sent out Tuesday.
Bolton announced his declaration for the NBA draft nearly a month ago, he was the last of Gonzaga's five starters to declare.
Tuesday, a day before the withdrawal cutoff, Bolton shared that he will be returning and using his extra year of eligibility here in Spokane.
Run it back 1 more time! #ZagUp❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Ja0GT1KSz— Big Fo’ Five⚡️ (@rasir_45) May 31, 2022