run it back rasir

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga basketball's Rasir Bolton is coming back for one last year with the Bulldogs, according to a tweet he sent out Tuesday.

Bolton announced his declaration for the NBA draft nearly a month ago, he was the last of Gonzaga's five starters to declare. 

Tuesday, a day before the withdrawal cutoff, Bolton shared that he will be returning and using his extra year of eligibility here in Spokane. 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!