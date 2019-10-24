SPOKANE, Wash. - If you live in Washington, be prepared for your heating bill to go up.
Natural gas customers in Washington will see higher energy bills beginning November 1 in part due to last winter's colder temperatures plus the 2018 gas pipeline explosion in British Columbia.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved rate adjustments ranging from 4-15 percent for Avista, Cascade Natural Gas, NW Natural and Puget Sound Energy natural gas customers.
The average bill for a typical residential Avista natural gas customer using 66 therms will increase by 14.8 percent, or $7.06 per month, for an average montly bill of $54.85.
On October 9, 2018, a 36-inch diameter natural gas mainline ruptured near Prince George, British Columbia. The Enbridge Pipeline rupture disrupted natural gas markets throughout the Pacific Northwest.
