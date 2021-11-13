RATHDRUM, Idaho - Dianna Haug lives a few blocks away from where the Lee Family's house exploded due to a gas leak igniting in late October in Rathdrum, Idaho.
"When all of this was going on, I was on my computer seeing a lot of people wanting to help, but it was across eight or nine different pages without anyone to coordinate it," said Haug.
That inspired Haug to step up and create the Rathdrum Cares Facebook group.
"So there's just one source of information and actually make the efforts be helpful rather than everyone wanting to help but not having a way to," explained Haug. "It was a real quick, 'what do we do, how can I help?' It was just something that was able to come together really quickly."
The group quickly gained some traction, and Haug met Sandra Cook--new owner of the Rathdrum Craft and Farmers Market.
"People really do want to help other people," said Cook. "They just don't always know how to go about doing it."
Cook set up a silent auction at this month's market. Local baked goods, crafts, gift cards were all bid on, with proceeds benefiting the Lee Family.
"It also gets people thinking about somebody else," Cook said. "Because everybody's so stressed and the holidays are coming, so this has been a perfect opportunity for us."
"It's amazing to see the community come together with everything going on in the world," said Haug. "With all the things social media can do that maybe aren't positive, it's amazing to see so many people use it for good and come together and want to help."