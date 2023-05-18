Rathdrum deputy's car hit while directing traffic

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A Kootenai County sheriff's deputy's patrol car was hit by another vehicle while he was directing traffic at a crash scene Wednesday night. Nobody was injured in the collision.
The sheriff's office said the deputy was helping the Idaho State Patrol with traffic control on Highway 41 near Sturgeon Road around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. His car had its emergency lights on and was blocking the road to divert traffic around the crash site.
A southbound vehicle then hit the patrol car, causing major damage, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, and deputies don't expect alcohol and drugs to be involved. The state patrol is investigating the collision.
The sheriff's office urged drivers to slow down and be cautious when they see emergency vehicles with their lights on.