RATHDRUM, Idaho - 15 cats and a dog are dead after a fire destroyed a Rathdrum, ID home.
“17 minutes took everything that we owned,” homeowner Kathleen Wilson said. “I just collapsed on the ground and I knew they were all dead and it killed me,” Wilson continued.
Kathleen and her husband, Jeff, stood in front of their home Tuesday, where everything inside is charred rubble. A lingering scent of burnt memories floats in the air.
“I ran around and broke windows in the house trying to give whatever animals that were still in there some sort of a chance to get out,” Kathleen said.
Wilson told NonStop Local’s John Webb that 15 rescued cats were inside when the house engulfed in flames. Fire crews weren’t able to rescue them and they all died.
A dog, which also died, was locked inside of a crate.
“I won’t let them demolition the house until I find her. It’s my responsibility to be able to bury her,” Kathleen said.
Wilson said she saw the fire start and immediately woke up Jeff and their 12-year-old son.
“He woke up, 12-years-old, to a his door getting kicked in and saying the house is on fire,” Kathleen recalled.
Within a matter of minutes, the house was completely gone.
The Wilson’s say they just got to a good place in life. Both Kathleen and Jeff had just started new jobs.
“We were just starting to make headway and now we’ve lost everything,” Kathleen said.
Everything that will be laborious to replace. They didn’t have insurance and now they live in an RV.
“We had $500 left,” Kathleen said. “That’s everything we had in the world. They were willing to sell us one for $500 down.”
And just to add to all of this, Kathleen is taking care of her father, who is terminally ill.
They’ve learned a lot throughout this tragedy, and have a plea for the public.
“If you guys see somebody’s house that just burnt, we’re all human, help them. Give them a helping hand,” Jeff said.
A GoFundMe was set up for the family. If you’d like to donate, click on this link.