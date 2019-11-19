Rathdrum Lions Club helps man and his family see life with new eyes

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ben Straughen's family describes him as a positive and independent person. He leads an active life with his wife and three kids and enjoys his work as a mechanic. He also battles retinitis pigmentosa: a degenerative eye disease that used to threaten that independence.
Straughen said he spent years trying to get a service dog. As his vision faded, he kept running into red tape and financial restrictions. Then the Rathdrum Lions Club stepped in. The group connected him with a Michigan-based organization called Leader Dogs for the Blind, which is how he met his dog, Pablo.
"He keeps you from going into a street with cars. He finds your overhead obstructions so you don't run into things," Straughen said. "He can also find doors and chairs inside buildings that you frequent. He does all kinds of things beyond being your best friend."
The two have only been together for about five weeks, but Straughen said the new partnership is live changing.
The Rathdrum Lions Club said they've received less than five requests to be considered for the program over the last five years, and they want to connect more people with the program. More information about Leader Dogs for the Blind can be found by contacting the club at (208) 640-4056 or by clicking here.
