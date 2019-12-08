Rathdrum man loses cabin he built himself in house fire

RATHDRUM, Idaho - A wood-burning stove is what likely lead to a devastating house fire in North Idaho last Thursday. The home is said to be a total loss.
The cabin-home was built by the owner himself. Dick Livingston and his family had lived at the property on North Trails End Road for four decades.
"I lived some of the best years of my life there," he said. "A lot of memories. A lot."
Dick lost his wife a few years back. At 83-years-old, he's still very independent but his daughter helps care for him. She and her children lived in the home too.
They all lost everything.
"It's a total loss," he said. "The place was leveled. Everything I've accumulated is gone. It rocks you back to your heels."
Making matters even more devastating, all of the family's pets were also killed in the fire.
Fire crews from multiple agencies were on scene for hours. Flames could be visible from several blocks away.
Investigators sifted through what was left of the home, and suspect something went tragically wrong with their wood-burning stove. Dick says he was crushed to hear that because he prides himself on using extreme care and caution
"I checked the coals (that day,)" he said. "I sifted through the ash. I must have missed a lump of coal or something. I don't know."
Dick's late wife's urn was destroyed by the flames along with a lifetime of precious family memories. The family says devastated doesn't even begin to describe it.
"To begin again at this point in life, yeah," he said. "It's heartbreaking."
Local fire crews are urging the public to be extremely careful this holiday season. They say the risk for disaster always goes up around the holidays.
They say Christmas trees, holiday decorations, candles, and cooking are the leading causes of house fires right now. They also stress the importance of ensuring your home has working smoke detectors.
The family did not have an insurance plan that can help them through this.
