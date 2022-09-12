RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006.
Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember.
“There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I was still in a high chair,” Palaniuk said.
Fast forward to 2010, Palaniuk qualified for the pro tour, which would win him the bass nation national championship.
“They’re amazing. I don’t fish for the hardware or for the money. I do it because I love it,” Palaniuk said.
So much so that he became a pro fisherman and tours full-time, but with that comes sacrifices.
“My wife was due in the middle of the season, so she’s traveled with me full-time for eight years. We travel in a 43-foot toy trailer. She was driving and helping me tow vehicles and move around the country. She did that all the way up until the last couple weeks of her pregnancy,” Palaniuk said.
Palaniuk missed the birth of his daughter as he was on his way back home from a tournament.
“Your wife. Your child. You have to have that support system because this sport is somewhat selfish because it requires so much time commitment because it requires you to be out on the water. We practice daylight to dark,” Palaniuk said.
All for the big wins like the Bassmaster Elite Series that earned him the title of Angler of the Year.
A tough title to win with times of discouragement and questioning, but throughout the entire tournament, Palaniuk had a symbol of support.
Aaron Martens, a former professional fisherman and a man Palaniuk looked up to, died last year of cancer. Palaniuk has a sticker placed on his windshield that provides comfort when he needs it most.
“I would kind of look at it when you get difficult moments, you weren’t catching fish, or you just felt like you were struggling, I would get this sense of calmness when I looked back it. Every once in a while I’d give him knucks or high-five him and it calmed me down,” Palaniuk said.
And it must bring good luck too. Palaniuk will be back on tour this spring, but in the meantime, he’s got some fishing to do.