Rathdrum Police are asking for the public's help finding for the man involved in a pursuit Friday night.
According to Rathdrum Police, they are looking for Robert Stankiewicz.
On Friday night, Post Falls Police attempted to pull him over for reckless driving which turned into a vehicle pursuit.
Stankiewicz's vehicle was spiked and crashed after driving along the train tracks, but he fled.
K9 units were brought in to track him but were unable to locate Stankiewicz.
If you have information on Stankiewicz whereabouts, call Rathdrum Police are (208) 687 - 0711.