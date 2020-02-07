RATHDRUM, Idaho - For National Wear Red Day, students at Garwood Elementary School in Rathdrum, Idaho dawned the color red in support of a student in need of a heart transplant.
Haven, a 6th grade student, is currently on the heart transplant wait list. All of the students and teachers at the elementary school dressed in red to support Haven and everyone else fighting heart disease.
When Haven saw everyone wearing red, she was overwhelmed.
"I was really surprise that everyone remembered," Haven said.
Haven is still waiting to receive a heart through the transplant list. Her mother is now urging everyone to sign up to be an organ donor and help save the lives of others.
