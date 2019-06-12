HAYDEN, Idaho - A Rathdrum woman has died after an ATV accident in the Hayden Creek area.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, responders arrived at the area and learned 50-year-old Christina Matthews had been operating her ATV on Forest Service Road 437 when she lost control.
Deputies say she went off the roadway and down an embankment before the ATV rolled and landed on top of her. Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene but weren't successful.
The Kootenai County Traffic Team was called out and took over the investigation. At this time, it appears alcohol was not a factor in the accident and Matthews was wearing a helmet.
Authorities say more information about the incident will be released as it becomes available.