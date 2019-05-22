BOISE - A Kootenai County woman has been sentenced for insurance fraud.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced 32-year-old Zoe Barham of Rathdrum was sentenced on Tuesday, March 21. She'd been found guilty by a jury back in March.
Barham was ordered to serve three years of felony probation and 24 days in jail. The defendant must pay $1,402 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance, as well as court costs, according to the Attorney General's office.
Barham purchased an auto insurance policy through Progressive in January 2017. Earlier that day, her SUV struck a parked car. The owner of the parked vehicle sought repairs
When interviewed by Progressive, Barham said the collision happened after she bought the policy. Evidence showed the collision happened before the policy was purchased.