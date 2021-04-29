**WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS CONTENT THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS.**
RATHDRUM, ID- 23-year-old Elizabeth Keyes of Rathdrum was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison Wednesday for Second Degree Murder and felony Destruction of Evidence after murdering her newborn son and trying to hide the body.
The charge of Second Degree Murder arose from Keyes strangling her newborn child, prosecutors say, after which she cut the newborn's midsection 13 times with a box cutter, some deep enough to damage internal organs. On that charge, Keyes was sentenced to ten years fixed and fifteen years indeterminate.
Keyes claims she was unaware that she was pregnant up until the birth of her son at home.
The Destruction of Evidence charge resulted in a sentence of five years fixed, and arose from Keyes’ attempt to clean up the scene of the murder and hide the evidence, including the body of her child. That charge resulted in a sentence of five years fixed.
District Judge John Mitchell ordered the sentences to run concurrently.
Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh called this case one of the most horrific in his tenure, adding that he would have hoped for a longer sentence.
“While we would have liked a longer sentence," McHugh said, "it is good Ms. Keyes will be incarcerated for a long time. Absent some change in Ms. Keyes, she may very well serve all of the twenty-five years of her sentence.”
Keyes was arrested in April of 2020.