COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 96 years, almost a century.
Starting from humble beginnings, Ray Garland grew up in Butte, Montana, worked in the mines until he went into the service for his country.
His life, an adventure just starting, but that adventure would change dramatically at Pearl Harbor.
”They were strafing the battleship and they come by and they were close enough I could see his goggles,” Garland told KHQ in an interview in 2017.
In Garland’s military career, Garland served in both World War II and the Korean War.
He’d walk away with two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
After the war, he moved to Spokane, started a business, got married, and had children who both served in the military.
A life well spent.
“Just seemed to do the right thing 90 percent of the time,” John Garland, Ray’s son, said jokingly.
Ray passed away last week.
His family, friends, and even some who served with him in Korea all in attendance at this funeral in Coeur d’Alene.
An honor guard, the playing of “Taps”, and the presentation of the flag to Ray’s family.
This is the way Ray Garland was remembered, and that would have suited him just fine.
“To see all these wonderful people here and sort of celebrating his lifetime and all of the things that he did to help his country is really important to all of us,” John Garland said.