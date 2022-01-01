Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND... The arctic airmass will continue to impact eastern Washington and north Idaho through the weekend. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero, especially tonight which looks to be the coldest night. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas including the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will also continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest. The light snow will decrease this morning over southeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. The next round of significant snow is possible late Sunday into Monday. For more information go to weather.gov/safety/cold