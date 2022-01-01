SPOKANE, Wash. - It's official! The 2022 Bloomsday marathon is open for registration!

On May 1, 2022, the 46th running 12k race will grace Spokane's streets once again. The Lilac Bloomsday race is held the first Sunday of May annually since 1977 and draws more than 35,000 participants each year since 1986. It draws in runners from all over the world, acting as a fantastic source of tourism for the region, alongside other international sports events like Hoopfest.

Last year, Bloomsday was another event that had to adapt to meet the restrictions of COVID, with many runners doing virtual runs, tracking and submitting their results independently. 

This option will be available again to racers who find that method either convenient or safer, or for international runners with travel restrictions in place who are unable to make it for the event. 

Bloomsday In-Person Race Registration Dates Entry Fee

January 1 - March 19, 2022 (includes personalized race bib†) - $28.00
March 20 - April 28, 2022 (includes non-personalized race bib†) - $35.00
April 29 - April 30, 2022 (includes non-personalized race bib†) - $50.00
 
 Race bibs for the in-person race must be picked up on Friday, April 29
or Saturday, April 30 at the Spokane Convention Center. 
 
Virtual Bloomsday Race Registration Dates Entry Fee
 
January 1 - March 19, 2022 (includes personalized race bib) - $28.00 +shipping*
March 20 - May 8, 2022 (includes non-personalized race bib) - $35.00 +shipping*
 
* Shipping & handling fee: $9.99 U.S. addresses, $19.99 International addresses

