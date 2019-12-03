WASHINGTON The Trump Administration wants to provide uninsured Americans with HIV prevention drugs for free.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the new initiative, called "Ready, Set, PrEP," is part of the President's goal to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.
The program will allow those who are at risk for contracting the virus, to get the prevention known as PrEP, at no cost.
Drugmaker Gilead Sciences will be donating PrEP to cover up to 200,000 people per year for more than 10 years.
To be eligible, people must test negative for HIV, have a valid prescription for the medications and have no prescription drug coverage.
To apply, visit www.getyourprep.com.
