PULLMAN, Wash. - The passing of former Washington State University (WSU) Football head coach Mike Leach has had an impact on many in the Inland Northwest, not the least of which his former players.
Current WSU senior Beau Braden doesn't play football anymore and is finishing his degree. He said he was under-recruited out of high school in Vancouver, Wash., but was drawn to the WSU football program because of how Leach transformed the careers of other under-recruited players.
Braden thought that WSU would be the right fit for him, in large part because of Leach.
Braden talked fondly about conversations his parents had with Leach at a recruiting event, taking time to talk with them individually. He said some of his favorite memories and stories of Leach from the locker room included advice about football that might make people scratch their heads, but once they stopped and thought about it for a second, Braden said they were able to understand how it applied to life off the field, too.
Leach was a revolutionary in the game, but Braden said he was a "real down to earth guy" too, and that's what made him great.