This is just smart real estate right here.
A real estate listing for a home in Kentucky was especially eye-catching featuring a supposed dinosaur and unicorn couple.
"Is it fate? Will you help settle the debate?" the listing reads. "The T-Rex wants to eventually retire in THIS house with the 1st floor master & waterproofed cave'' room with 116'' theater screen, yet the Unicorn wants to sell this house & retire in an oceanfront condo."
The real estate agent lists some perks of the Lexington place like no HOA fees, updated electric, new flooring, stainless steel appliances, etc. Then they steer back into the dinosaur/unicorn angle a bit.
"If you have little dinosaurs & unicorns the school district is Garden Springs Elem, Beaumont Middle & Lafayette High!" The listing reads. "With this home there's plenty of space to hide for a mini break."
The photos are gold, showing the dinosaur-unicorn pair attending to various house duties while also enjoying all the home has to offer.
The four-bedroom, two-bath, 2,117-square foot home is listed for $195,000.
According to Realtor.com, the listing agent Lynn Keyland dressed her kids up in the inflatable T-Rex and Unicorn costumes and had them pose for the photos.
"With the real estate market in my area being stronger than years past, I definitely wanted to make my home stand out," Keyland said.
The photos certainly caught the eye of both the media and home shoppers, leading to a busy first open house.
While it still hasn't brought up a serious buyer, Keyland does like the idea of trying something new and fun in the real estate world.
"We'd love to use it for the next home seller who will allow me the opportunity to do something a little outside the box to try to sell their home fast," Keyland said.