As of Tuesday, Washingtonians and Idahoans now have exactly one year to get REAL ID compliant.
Officials with the Spokane International Airport, Washington Department of Licensing, Idaho Transportation Department and TSA are reminding residents that beginning Oct. 1, 2020, travelers 18 years or older will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board a commercial flight or access a federal building.
Licensing offices recommended not waiting until the last minute to get a REAL ID license, or Star Card in Idaho, and residents should plan ahead and prepare to ensure compliance with REAL ID requirements.
"We are working closely with our partners at the Department of Licensing and TSA to make sure that Washington state residents are prepared for the full implementation of REAL ID as related to air travel," Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter said. "We want to ensure a smooth transition over the next year so that we avoid serious disruptions to travel plans, particularly during the busy 2020 Holiday travel season. Given our substantial growth, our screening checkpoints are challenged when everything is going well, and we want to avoid passengers being turned away at the checkpoints because they do not have a REAL ID compliant license or other alternative like a U.S. passport."
TSA accepts a variety of identity documents such as a U.S. or Foreign Passport, U.S. Passport Card, Military ID, DHS truster traveler's card, Enhanced driver's license, Tribal ID or Transportation Worker Identification Credential.
“We want Washington residents to be ready, and this is a reminder you have one year to look at your identity document options and determine which one best fits your lifestyle,” said Teresa Berntsen, DOL director. “You may already have the travel ID you need if you have one of many REAL ID compliant documents, or Washington’s enhanced driver license or ID card. We’ve been using our ID2020 campaign to help educate our residents on the various options, and we strongly encourage them not to wait until 2020 to make a decision.”
Washington's enhanced driver licenses and enhanced iD cards are REAL ID compliant, valid for air travel within the United States, and can be used to cross borders of Canada and Mexico by land or sea.
“The need for a Real ID is here. We are asking Idaho citizens to please go to your local county DMV office as soon as possible to help avoid long lines as we get close to October 1, 2020.” said Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness. “Wait times are back to normal at all offices across the state. To make the renewal process for getting a Star Card easy, visit the ITD website first to ensure you come to your DMV office with the right documents to avoid multiple trips.”
REAL ID is intended to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver's licenses and identification cards while inhibiting the ability of terrorists and others to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.
“The majority of people who travel domestically provide their driver license to the TSA officer at the security checkpoint to confirm their identity,” said Lorie Dankers, a spokeswoman for TSA. “This time next year, the requirements will have changed and TSA officers will be prohibited from accepting identification from a traveler that does not meet the federal REAL ID standards. TSA strongly encourages the public to take steps now to ensure their identification will allow them to fly on Oct. 1, 2020.”
Signs are posted at airports nationwide reminding the public that REAL ID-compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of identification will be mandatory for air travel beginning on October 1, 2020. More information and Frequently Asked Questions on REAL ID can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/real-id.
