Sarah Hoverson is a single mom wearing several hats. She's a senior operations analyst, a real estate broker for 4 Degrees, and the owner/founder of 31 Properties LLC.
When it comes to who she is as a person, Sarah keeps it simple.
“I’m a boring person. Nothing like this happens to me. I guess someone thought they had a really easy target with a boring person? No idea,” Sarah chuckled, as she told me one of her craziest experiences, ever.
“We have a property that was a vacant rental,” Sarah explained. “We had someone move out in the middle of COVID-19. We were getting it ready for another renter that was scheduled to (move) in July. My partner had arranged for painters to come in and get that unit ready for the new tenants to come in. When the painters went out there on July 1, they found that (a) woman was already living in it, and she gave them the information of, ‘Oh, call my landlord, it’s Sarah Hoverson.’ So, my partner called me and he was very confused when he said, ‘Did you move someone in?’”
Sarah headed down to her rental home in Spokane Valley to find out what was going on. After she parked her car, she started recording a video on her phone.
“There was something in my gut that said I needed to video it,” she said. “There was something that just didn’t settle right, so I turned my camera on.”
“Hi,” Sarah said after a woman answered the door. “Who are you?”
“I’m (?). And you are?,” the woman replied.
“Who? I’m Sarah Hoverson. I own this house,” Sarah said.
“No, you’re not…” the woman replied.
The woman quickly turned around to shush her barking dogs, then said, “I’ve been dealing with Sarah Hoverson for almost six weeks now.”
“No, you haven’t. I’m Sarah Hoverson,” Sarah Hoverson said.
“And she looks just like you, but she’s got glasses and she’s pregnant,” the woman said.
From that point on, the woman insisted there was an imposter pretending to be Sarah. She claimed to have paid the fake Sarah Hoverson money to move into the home.
“She was saying this woman looked exactly like me, except for she was pregnant. And I just gave birth. So, all of these really weird things were going through my head,” Sarah said. “She knew my name. She knew my address, my home address… She had a receipt and the handwriting was even very similar to mine.”
The more details the woman shared about Sarah’s life, the more convinced Sarah was that the woman was telling the truth.
�“She had to be telling the truth. She knew my business partner in that house. She knew what we were doing in the properties that were adjacent. I just kept telling myself, ‘Theres no way that this is a scammer. There’s no way she could’ve found all of this information online,’” Sarah said.
Sarah not only believed her, but she left the home and started looking for alternative housing options for the woman. While other tenants had already signed an agreement to move into the home, Sarah still felt sorry about the woman’s situation. Plus, maybe there really was another person out there, pretending to be Sarah Hoverson.
“I’m such a naive person that really wants to believe everyone,” Sarah said. “But there were so many things that didn’t add up…”
There was suspicious paperwork, strange behavior, and at the end of the day… the chances of someone impersonating Sarah Hoverson seemed insanely strange and surreal to Sarah Hoverson.
“I still can’t find this mystery person (who) said they were impersonating me,” Sarah said.
However, she still gave the woman the benefit of the doubt… until a few hours later.
“That night, I got several erratic phone calls from her,” Sarah said. “It continued over the next several days… She changed her story. She then called the electric and water company. She called law enforcement and said ‘No, she had been dealing with me the entire time, and that I was trying to defraud her, and that I was trying to steal from someone else.”
Sarah still doesn’t know who the woman is, but the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office does. A corporal told me law enforcement knew this woman before Sarah’s incident because she “had been contacted previously with the Sheriff’s Office for erratic behavior with law enforcement.”
Deputies were also reportedly called to Sarah’s home, the corporal said. The woman told deputies she had a right to live in the home, but could not provide any proof. She eventually left on her own. Sarah decided not to press any charges and doesn’t plan to.
However, Sarah hopes her story presses people to be more aware of the information they share online… or, more specifically, be more aware of the information they don’t realize could be on the web.
“Whatever you put on social media or the Internet, it is out for the taking. Just be aware that whatever is out there on your social media, that’s there. And she used everything… There was some stuff that didn’t make sense that I didn’t think you could get online. It’s all online,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.