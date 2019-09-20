Reardan-Edwall School District is on a lockout Friday morning as police investigate a threat and search for a suspect.
The schools are going through normal operations but the building is locked and secured as the threat is investigated. All students are reported safe.
Thursday night, Reardan Police says a student was threatened by someone at a football game. The threat was reported Friday by the Reardan student.
Police are searching for a suspect, who is not from Reardan but they say is in town visiting family.
Police don't believe the suspect is in town, but are searching the area for him.
The campus will be reopened if they are unable to locate the suspect.