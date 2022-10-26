INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A team with the Reardan Future Farmers of America (FFA) advanced to the semifinals of the Agricultural Issues Forum at the FFA National Convention on Wednesday.
Reardan High School (RHS) seniors Tyler Clouse and Andrew Schulz and junior Ashley Landt make up the Reardan FFA agricultural issues team.
Rick Perleberg and Dan'a Borland, agriculture education teachers at RHS, have guided the students along the way.
"Competing at the national level truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Perleberg. "FFA is the largest student led organization in the world. It has over half a million members and it develops premier leadership and career skills for a lifetime."
The competition required students to select a contentious topic in agriculture, research it, develop a presentation, conduct public forums and record those in a portfolio.
The students' presentations must equitably represent opposing sides of the issue and is limited to 15 minutes. This year's topic is "will Washington mandate itself straight out of the workforce?"
The ag issues forum, like other events in FFA, does more than just teach kids about agriculture policy.
"I think that's a misconception with the larger public," said Perleberg. "These guys are developing skills that are going to be with them for a lifetime, not just policy."
Rusty Finch, an agriculture education teacher at Cashmere High School, agreed.
"I always preach application," said Finch. "[These skills are] highly transferable to the workplace, you know, 21st century skills. Regardless of what career they choose, these skills are going to get their foot in the door."
"We're not teaching these guys to become farmers" said Perleberg. "If they choose pursue a career path in agriculture, great. You can find anything you want to be able to do, whatever niche you have, whether its computer skills, or if you're a tractor operator, businessman or businesswoman, it doesn't matter."
"At the heart of what we do, we believe in the future of agriculture. That's the first line in the FFA creed, that all of our kids learn: 'I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds'," said Perleberg.
Reardan FFA has been a dominant force in this competition in recent years.
"The ag issues forum is my favorite contest," said Perleberg. "Throw out the last two COVID years, we've won the contest six out of the last seven years."
"It's not an accident," Perleberg continued, "I don't have a boilerplate, there's no one presentation that looks the same. We don't recycle topics, we don't recycle style. Every one is fresh, new and exciting."
Reardan FFA teams have won with presentations about Alaska's pebble mine, salmon reintroduction into the Upper Columbia Watershed, Washington's legalized cannabis industry, southern resident killer whale recovery and more.
The students who investigated southern resident killer whale recovery even connected the efforts to salmon in the Inland Northwest river systems and generalized that to Washington state as a whole.
To make it to the preliminary rounds, teams had to win their respective state competitions. Despite the previous success the Reardan FFA chapter has had in this category, it wasn't a cakewalk back to the national conference for this year's team.
"These guys, the kids I have this year, today was magical for me," said Perleberg. "This was a team of seven. I had graduates quit on me."
Perleberg explained high school graduates who qualified for the competition the previous spring are eligible to participate in the national competition. He said this was the first year graduates on his team didn't stick it out to the end, forcing Clouse, Shultz and Landt to face an uphill battle.
"These kids have been immersed in this subject for 15 months. This goes back to the beginning of the year last year," said Perleberg. "Their presentation today, and the seven minute period at the end where judges asked them questions to test their depth of knowledge — they were absolutely incredible today."
The semifinals and finals will be held Thursday, and awards will be presented on Friday.
Does Perleberg think his team will be back on top this year?
"I never comment on that," Perleberg said through a laugh. Instead, he reiterated, "today's performance was magical."
He said the performance made all the challenges they encountered along the way feel just fine, although he used a phrase that wasn't quite fit for print to emphasize that fact.