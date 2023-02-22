REARDAN, Wash. – A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting, Reardan Police Department Chief Andrew Manke said in a press conference late Wednesday evening. A 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection to the shooting.
Manke said the shooting took place Wednesday evening in a basement where five teenage boys had been playing videogames. One of the boys, who doesn't live at the house, brought a gun. He said at some point the victim was shot, but he couldn't share what exactly led to that.
"It's a tragedy," Manke said. "What makes it really sad is these five boys were all friends. No animosity. It wasn't a crime of hate or, you know, of violence."
Manke said a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy happened to be in Reardan at the time dispatchers received a call. The deputy was on scene within two minutes and attempted CPR on the victim.
Manke said he hopes this case helps to raise awareness of proper gun storage.
"These types of things don't happen in Reardan," Manke said. "This is very remote and isolated. 15-year-old, 16-year-old boys who live in rural area are very interested in firearms, it's part of the culture out here, but we need parental supervision."
No adults were home at the time of the shooting. Manke said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
