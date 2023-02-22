REARDAN, Wash. – A Reardan High School student was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to a statement shared by the superintendent of the Reardan-Edwall School District.
While the Reardan Police Department (RPD) told the district there's no immediate threat to the school, classes will be delayed by two hours on Thursday. Attendance will be optional for all students.
In his letter to parents, Superintendent Eric Sobatta said the devastation felt by the family, and all students and staff in the district, is indescribable.
"Our hearts are genuinely with the student’s family, and with all in the school and community we share," Sobatta wrote. "As fellow community members, we are called now – more perhaps than ever – to come together to support the family and all the students and families in our school district."
Investigators with RPD, Washington State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office all remain at the scene.
Updated: Feb. 22 at 9:30 p.m.
One person was killed in a shooting near Reardan High School Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP said the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. Neither agency has released any information about a suspect.