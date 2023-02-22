Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero. Isolated areas across North Idaho may see wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, Central and Eastern Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The coldest wind chill readings will occur Thursday and Friday mornings. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northeast winds with sustained speeds 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are expected through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&