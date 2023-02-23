REARDAN, Wash. — The Reardan High School student who police believe was accidentally shot and killed by a friend on Wednesday has been identified as 15-year-old Shadrach Hall-Turner.
Reardan Police Department Chief Andrew Manke made the identification Thursday. The 16-year-old police believe shot Hall-Turner was not identified, however Manke confirmed his department has recommended charges first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.
At a press conference late Wednesday evening, Manke said no adults were home at the time of the shooting, and drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
"It's a tragedy," Manke said. "What makes it really sad is these five boys were all friends. No animosity. It wasn't a crime of hate or, you know, of violence."
He stressed the need for parental supervision and proper firearm storage.
"We need parental supervision," Manke said. "That firearm had no business being transferred by a juvenile to this home."