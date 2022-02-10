REARDAN, Wash. - Tammy Merrill was scrolling through TikTok in November 2020 when she saw a video of someone talking about something called "Guardian Angel Lights"–-a device that first responders and construction workers can wear on their shoulders while working at night so they're seen in the dark.
"They were very intriguing right off the bat," said Merrill. "I checked them out and they were just a great idea."
Merrill was inspired.
Her husband, Justin, lost his father in 1978 when he was just 4 years old. Noah "Mack" Merrill Jr. was an Arizona State Trooper, and was killed by a reckless driver at a traffic stop.
"Mack has been gone 43 years now, and they respond as if he died last week," Merrill said when asked about the support her family's received from Mack's former unit. "They're always sending things to my husband, they're checking and calling. There's a lot of support there for family members who've lost loved ones."
So, Merrill got to work figuring out ways to raise money so she could give each of the 18 Arizona State Troopers working in the area where Mack died a Guardian Angel of their own in his memory.
"I thought, 'Gosh, I'm never going to be able to do this, because that's 18 people, and these lights are about $100 a piece.'"
But, she didn't tell Justin or his family.
"I wasn't going to tell my husband, this is just something I was going to do small."
Merrill makes and sells handcrafted soap at a business in Spokane, as well as through her own business, That Barnyard Chick. She raised enough money through a portion of her sales–and asking for donations–to cover every Arizona Trooper in the unit in a week, and then some.
"Then I'm like, I can't keep this from my husband now. I have to tell him," said Merrill. "They were really moved. It was great, it was really great."
Her focus then turned to agencies around where her family lives in Reardan, donating the rest of the first batch of lights to the Reardan Police Department, and recently to every Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy.
"Our officers out here don't have street lights like many officers in town do," said Merrill. "We have narrow shoulders. The first responders out here with sheriff's departments are often doing multiple kinds of first responder work. They're EMTs right away, they're firefighters sometimes, but they're out here without light on narrow shoulders, sometimes in really bad inclement weather."
The response from the public–especially law enforcement families–has been overwhelming.
"It's been very motivational," Merrill said. "There have been several people that have reached out that they themselves have lost family members–parents, siblings or even a spouse–the same way. They're very encouraging."
A small act of kindness, that's quickly blossoming into a movement; something Merrill couldn't have imagined when the thought popped into her head just over a year ago.
"No, oh my gosh, no. I counted on two lights to begin with, and we've done 40 lights as of this donation," Merrill said. "It'd be wonderful if this could be standard equipment for officers and first responders, especially in rural areas."
Merrill says her goal now is to turn this into something more official, like a non-profit, so she can get the word out and give lights to more first responders.
To learn more about Merrill's "Guardian Angel Fund" or to donate, visit her website by clicking here.