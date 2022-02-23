REARDAN, Wash. - A local school district is putting all of its efforts into keeping kids safe. But that duty has evolved and safety on the internet is just as important as in the classroom.
Through technology and the vigilance of local school staff, a middle school student was saved from becoming a victim herself.
"There's always something related to violence or some, you know, exploitation that that needs to be investigated," Brian Scott, the Reardan Schools Security and Technology Director said.
It's a sad notion that as our kids try and connect with the world through social media, it's also the same arena where each click can be dangerous.
On Feb. 17, a 12-year-old Reardan Middle School student became the latest victim. But her story could have gone much worse if it weren't for a vigilant school security officer.
"What I intercepted was a communication between two students that were talking about boyfriends that were, you know, well over 20. And, you know, looking at the age of the students, I was like, this could be something serious," he said.
The school has two IT programs that monitor and flag any concerning online use from searches and messages. It's something Scott said happens more than you think.
"As far as this serious you know, maybe once a month, we're a relatively small school district," he said.
This particular case involved a 30-year-old man from Missouri. The two met through the popular social media app TikTok.
"The predator was trying to escalate things, trying to get the student to use different platforms that they can communicate more explicitly on," he said. "And so, fortunately, we were on the front end of this, and it appeared that there was nothing other than the requests for very explicit acts and those sorts of things."
And as more apps target the younger population, it's not only up to schools to monitor, but parents to as well.
"If a stranger comes on to school grounds, and is trying to access and talk to kids, we would physically engage and try and prevent that from happening. I don't know why we wouldn't do the same things in the digital world," he said. "They're all subjected to predatory behavior in any social media platform. We've seen it happen on educational sites. And the only reason I saw it wasn't because it was TikTok, it was because two friends were talking about it on our platform."
That's why Reardan Schools are also providing classes to teach kids what to look out for.
"You know, my elementary kids they grab my phone but they'll grab my phone and play a game. And then somebody is trying to chat with them. And I'm like, what are you doing," Eric Sobotta, the Reardan Schools Superintendent said. "The technology is not going away. And so rather than pulling devices or it's more of the proactive teaching students how to safely engage in our digital world."
"It's got to be law enforcement. It's got to be the school, and it's got to be the family. If all three are cooperating, we can stop these things," Scott said.
In this incident, Reardan police were warned. They reached out to the St. Louis Sheriffs Office Cyber Sex Crimes Unit who has located the man and is continuing to investigate. Hopefully, this will also help ensure no other children get victimized.
Reardan Schools is having a family night in March to discuss the digital citizenship program with parents and educate them on how to protect their kids.