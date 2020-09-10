PHOTOS: Babbs Road Fire destroys town of Malden

Courtesy Whitman County Sheriff's Office
The Malden Fire took out 80% of Malden after the Babbs Road Fire traveled south. Now, most of the area remains without power, phone service and internet. KHQ talked with Zippy Fiber, a telecommunications company in Malden that's working to restore power poles. 
 
One crew member said they're hoping to get partial phone and internet service by Friday, but guessed that full power won't be restored for about a week. 
 
Pine City was also deeply impacted by wildfires. One landowner who had 300 ducks just a few days ago is left with only a few survivors. The owner said they sold the duck eggs and had just gotten new equipment that wasn't insured yet. 

The landowner said he has faith that his family will be able to come back from this devastating event. He said his family had lived on the land for 100 years and he knows they'll be able to come out on the other side. 
 
Buildings and land are still smoldering and getting in and out has been tough since Monday. There are trees on the ground that are posing a new risk to drivers. 
 
KHQ talked to street crews called in to cut away the burned trees hanging over roadways, which is another danger that comes with wildfires. A firefighter said they call the crews who come in to clear the burned trees “fallers,” and that work is going to continue for days.  
 
Some roads are reopening which means more people are coming through and are seeing what's left of their homes. 
 
One long time farmer Gary Newton has been serving breakfast to anyone who wants it. He and his son set up their trailer next to the Masonic Temple Lodge that burned down. It was a hundred years old. Newton is a mason and said he’s confident they’ll come back.
 
In the meantime, he’s focused on helping his neighbors anyway he can. The day the fire moved through it was on a tractor digging line, now it’s serving up breakfast to people who need it.
 
Donations are pouring in for people who lost everything in the Malden and Pine City communities. The Harvest Assembly of God Church in Rosalia is accepting clothing and food donations. One family of eight is sleeping in a trailer outside the church and three others are sleeping upstairs. Officials say about 200 people are displaced and a lot of them live paycheck to paycheck. 
 
 

