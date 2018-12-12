The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a certain type of "9 Lives" cat food.
The items being recalled are:
- 9 Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Chicken w/ a Best By date of March 27, 2020 through November 14, 2020.
- 9 Live Protein Plus with Tuna and Liver with a Best By date of April 17th, 2020 through September 14, 2020.
The issue, the FDA says, is the food may have low levels of Thiamine, or Vitamin B-1.
The products are distributed by the J.M. Smucker Company.
So far no cats have become ill, but the recall is out of an abundance of caution.
Symptoms of deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow and weight loss.
Advanced cases could cause seizures and even sudden death.
If you have this product, stop feeding it to you cat and dispose of it.