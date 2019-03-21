Kingston Pharma is recalling one lot of its 2-fluid ounce size bottles of DG Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup plus Mucus due to possible health risk.
The bottles could be contaminated with Bacillus Cereus/Bacillus Circulans which could potentially lead to vomiting or diarrhea.
Most often, illnesses associated with the bacteria are mild and self limiting, although more serious and even lethal cases could occur.
The product comes in a carton labeled DG / Health Baby Cough Syrup plus Mucus and is marked lot "kl180157" with the expiration date of 11-20.
So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled product.
Consumers who purchased the product are being urged to return it for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 from 8:30 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.