Perdue Foods is recalling more than 16,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nuggets.

The recall involves 12-ounce packages of Perdue Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets, produced on January 10, 2019 with a use by date of March 11, 2019.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the products.

Consumers are urged to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.