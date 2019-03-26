The consumer product safety commission has announced a recall of several versions of Universal Rechargeable Power Banks that are used with smart phones and tablets.
The power banks can overheat and cause a fire.
Daniel M. Friedman & Associates, which makes the chargers, have received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage. No injuries reported received.
The charges come in a variety of colors and shapes including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses and a slice of pizza.
Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $25.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact the company for a refund
Daniel M. Friedman can be reached toll-free at 855-706-6500 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at info@betseyjohnson.com or contact them online and click on the “Voluntary Recall” button for more information.