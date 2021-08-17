The FDA is issuing a recall for pre-cooked frozen shrimp from wholesale supplier Avanti after being linked to cases of salmonella resulting in illness and hospitalizations.
The shrimp in question is sold under the following brands:
- 365
- Ahold
- Big River
- Censea
- Chicken of the Sea
- CWNO
- First Street
- Food Lion
- Hannaford
- Harbor Banks
- Honest Catch
- HOS
- Meijer
- Nature's Promise
- Open Acres
- Sandbar
- Sea Cove
- Waterfront Bistro
- Wellsley Farms
- WFNO Brands
For a look at the expiration dates to watch out for, click here.
The FDA recommends anyone who has recalled product in their freezer to throw it out immediately.