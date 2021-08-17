Frozen Shrimp

The FDA is issuing a recall for pre-cooked frozen shrimp from wholesale supplier Avanti after being linked to cases of salmonella resulting in illness and hospitalizations. 

The shrimp in question is sold under the following brands:

  • 365
  • Ahold
  • Big River
  • Censea
  • Chicken of the Sea
  • CWNO
  • First Street
  • Food Lion
  • Hannaford
  • Harbor Banks
  • Honest Catch
  • HOS
  • Meijer
  • Nature's Promise
  • Open Acres
  • Sandbar
  • Sea Cove
  • Waterfront Bistro
  • Wellsley Farms
  • WFNO Brands

For a look at the expiration dates to watch out for, click here.

The FDA recommends anyone who has recalled product in their freezer to throw it out immediately. 

