The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a recall for over 2,200 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products from Rachael's Food Corporation, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The wraps recalled were produced from July 15 to July 20 and bear the establishment number EST 34657 or P34657 inside of the USDA mark of inspection. You can see the full list of products HERE on the USDA website.
For a visual of the labels, check here:
The contamination was discovered by FSIS during a routine product sample, which turned up a positive result for Listeria. Currently, no adverse reactions have been reported in connection to product consumption,
USDA warns, "Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected."
Symptoms of listeriosis may include
- fever
- muscle aches
- headache
- stiff neck
- confusion
- loss of balance
- convulsions
- gastrointestinal symptoms
An infection that spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract may cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature labor, or life-threatening infections in newborns, so expecting mothers should be especially cautious.
If you have a product that matches the label and date of production, FSIS asks you do no consume it, and instead throw it away for return the items.