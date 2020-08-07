RECALL: Nationwide outbreak of Salmonella linked to onions, one case in Spokane County

If you have a bag of onions in your kitchen, the Washington State Department of Health is asking you to throw them out due to a nationwide Salmonella outbreak.
The Department of Health said the bags of onions rang from two to 50 pounds with the brand names of Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.
A total of 640 cases of Salmonella linked to the onions have been reported in 43 states with 25 cases in Washington.
- King 10
- Benton 1
- Spokane 1
- Asotin 1
- Snohomish 2
- Garfield 1
- Kitsap 1
- Lewis 1
- Mason 1
- San Juan 1
- Thurston 1
- Walla Walla 1
- Yakima 1
- Clark 2
