SPOKANE, Wash.- It was standing room only on Thursday night for the first time Spokane mayoral candidates shared the same stage.
An audience of more than 100 sat quietly here in the Downtown Spokane library, listening to candidates: Shawn Poole, Kelly Cruz, Jonathan Bingle and Ben Stuckart answer their questions.
Nadine Woodward was the only candidate absent. She said she was not able to make it due to a scheduling conflict.
KHQ asked Woodward after the event, if she would tell us what her scheduling conflict was and she said, "No I can’t, sorry."
The attending candidates were given a minute and a half to tackle issues facing the city. Ranging from topics such as jail overcrowding, climate change, public safety and lack of affordable housing.
One of the major topics this election is the homelessness problem.
In all, candidates answered more than a dozen questions during the forum, which lasted nearly an hour and a half.
Candidates will now hit the campaign trail as we get closer to the primary, coming up in August.
You can watch the full forum here on KHQ.