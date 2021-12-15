OLYMPIA, WASH. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), in collaboration with several local public health jurisdictions, is investigating estimated an 80 to 90 COVID-19 cases that have been linked to recent high school wrestling tournaments in western Washington. This total may change as ongoing investigation continues.
The impacted wrestling tournaments all happened on Dec. 4, 2021 and include:
- John Birbeck Invitational in Lacey, WA
- Ed Arima Duals in Sumner, WA
- Lady Jags Kickoff Tournament in Puyallup, WA
- Yelm Girls Varsity in Yelm, WA
Counties that had high school(s) in attendance include Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima. A high school in Oregon also sent participants.
The DOH recommends that anyone who attended these events monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19. Anyone who exhibits symptoms and/or tests positive for COVID-19 is urged to stay home. Local health jurisdictions will likely send out notifications to the impacted schools with further guidance over the next few days.