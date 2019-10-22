SPOKANE, Wash. - A serial child rapist with militia ties who was recently released from federal prison was taken into custody again in Spokane.
Our news partners with The Spokesman-Review report 75-year-old Gregory McCrea was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Monday, October 21 after spending the weekend in a local hospital.
He was convicted in 1999 on multiple state and federal charges, including 11 counts of child rape involving victims as young as 3. Prosecutors believed he raped at least 25 children and molested potentially hundreds of others.
McCrea was released from federal custody early despite being sentenced to 25 years. His release was, at least in part, due to good behavior.
He is expected to be transferred to the state Department of Corrections to serve the remaining time on a separate state prison sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.