SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend, a man was arrested after recklessly driving and making a threatening gesture at a police officer.
On Saturday, Aug. 15 around 9 a.m. a SPD officer was driving on N. Nevada St. near E. Lacrosse Ave. when they noticed in their rearview mirror a Toyota Tacoma swerving in and out of traffic.
The officer knew it was clear that the driver didn't notice the vehicle in front of him was a police officer as he got extremely close to the patrol car's rear bumper before swerving back and forth an nearly hitting another vehicle in the next lane, preventing him from passing. The SPD officer changed lanes and allowed the truck to pass in order to initiate a traffic stop for reckless driving.
The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Charles Lebret, pulled alongside the officer's car and made a distinct two-finger gun, pointed it at the officer, and moved his thumb down as if firing at them.
"It was clear at this point that Charles, who was travelling alongside the officer for multiple seconds looking at him, recognized the officer was law enforcement due to his exterior ballistic vest with Police patches, badge and radio visible above the window line," SPD wrote. "Charles facial expression changed from a look of menace, to a look of shock when he realized that he had just threatened a law enforcement officer."
The officer attempted to pull the truck over with lights and sirens activated, but Lebret then made a series of turns around a block, showing he wasn't looking for a place to pull over.
Lebret eluded police for several minutes, but was eventually stopped and arrested near E. Rockwell Ave. and N. Crestline St. Police said Lebret had a strong odor of alcohol and was slurring his words.
Lebret was transported to Spokane County Jail and processed for DUI and reckless driving.
"Of note, prior to the initial attempted traffic stop Charles had been called in as a possible DUI," SPD said. "The caller gave the license plate for the Toyota Tacoma and described the driver as a male who was tailgating, yelling and pointed a finger gun at him."
