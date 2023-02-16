SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. A reckless driver was arrested on Valentine's Day with the help of a helicopter, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
The driver, 36-year-old Allen York, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment. As of Thursday evening, he remained in custody with a bond of $5,000.
According to a release from SCSO, the helicopter, officially known as Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Air 1, was on a patrol flight Tuesday evening when a Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) deputy attempted to contact the occupants of a vehicle in a parking lot on the 5000 block of East Sprague.
SCSO said the driver fled recklessly, swerving through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Deputies on the ground weren't able to pursue, but Air 1 quickly located the vehicle and tracked its location.
Deputies followed at a safe distance without lights or sirens and well out of sight. One deputy got into position and successfully deployed spikes trips which caused at least one tire to deflate.
During the approximately 30-minute incident, the suspect drove erratically into oncoming lanes and disobeyed red lights and stop signs during the busy evening commute.
Eventually, York parked on the 1300 block of West Montgomery Avenue and he and his passenger exited his vehicle. Air 1 guided deputies to their location, where York was arrested, and the female passenger was detained.
SCSO released a portion of the helicopter video on Thursday. You can find that by clicking here.