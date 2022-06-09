SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer construction season is getting underway with the City of Spokane's reconstruction of Riverside Ave.
The project begins Monday and will be broken up into two-block sections and three phases to keep traffic flowing.
The city expects construction to last around six months. The phases will take varying amounts of time depending on the work required.
Here's the breakdown of each phase:
Phase 1:
- Riverside Ave. will be closed at Division St. west to Bernard St.
- Division St. will remain fully open to traffic traveling north.
- Browne St. will maintain two through lanes traveling south.
- Traffic signal work will take place at Browne St. and Riverside Ave.
Phase 2:
- Riverside Ave. will be closed at Bernard St. west to Stevens St.
- One lane will remain open on Stevens St. for drivers traveling south.
- One lane will remain open on Washington St. for drivers traveling north.
Phase 3:
- Riverside Ave. will be closed at Stevens St. west to Wall St.
- Wall St. and Howard St. will not be closed at the same time.
The city said the project will be one of the most visible of the year. There's a lot of work to be done as crews will be doing underground utility work, refreshing the walking surface, reconfigure lanes in one-ways and add bike lanes and street parking.
"This type of transformation will add to the vitality of downtown benefiting downtown residents, visitors, businesses, retail, entertainment, and hospitality. An active downtown is good for the economy and enhances public safety," a city spokesperson said in a release.