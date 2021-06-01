Unusually HOT weather is expected through Thursday, with daytime highs soaring into the 90's and 100's and right into record breaking territory.
National weather service has issued a Heat advisory that will be in effect until 8pm Thursday for the upper and lower Columbia Basin and parts of the Cascade valleys and NE Oregon.
Please take extra precautions in the heat. Watch for the signs of heat related illness. Please never leave kids or pets in an unattended vehicle for any amount of time. Drink plenty of water and wear light loose clothing.
The roller coaster will trend downward by the end of the week as high pressure pushes east, allowing for a round of breezy, cooler and unsettled weather to push in for the weekend.