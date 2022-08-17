C.J. STRIKE RESERVOIR, Idaho - A couple out of Utah made a record-breaking discovery a few weeks ago while fishing on the C.J. Strike Reservoir in southern Idaho.
Greg and Angie Poulsen hooked a monster white sturgeon, measuring 10 feet and four inches.
The giant shot past the previous state record of 119.5 inches, beating it by 4.5 inches.
White sturgeons of this size are incredibly rare. Those growing over 10 feet are usually only seen in Hells Canyon, according to Idaho Fish and Wildlife.
White sturgeon can only be fished in this area on a catch-and-release basis and cannot be removed from the water at any point. They can take longer than 15 years to grow to maturity.