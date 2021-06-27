SPOKANE, Wash. -- According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Spokane reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit at 3:00pm on Sunday, with the temperature likely to rise into the afternoon.
The current record for highest temperature on June 27 is 102, which is in danger of getting broken by the end of the day.
Throughout the rest of the week temperatures are expected to break numerous records, including the single highest temperature ever recorded in Spokane which is 108 degrees. The forecast currently has four days with temperatures over 108, with Tuesday expected to hit 111 degrees.
