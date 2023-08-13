SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning the region of record high temperatures expected this week.
NWS says all of eastern Washington and north Idaho are expected to reach triple-digit temperatures ranging from 100 F to 108 F. These would be the hottest temperatures in the region since June 2021, when the area experienced temperatures exceeding 118 F.
NWS warns the region that due to the excess heat, wildfires burning across the region may flare up, which could result in excess smoke in the area. The northern Cascades are under a Red Flag Warning until Tuesday for critical fire danger; humidity could get as low as 18 percent. These dry conditions mixed with hot temperatures will drive the risk of fires starting, so please follow your local burn bans.
"The developing heat combined with low relative humidity levels will also allow some of the regional wildfires to flare up, which will create more smoke and haze across the region," NWS said.
According to NWS, Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week, with breezy conditions to follow later in the week. Spokane is expected to reach 102 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.
During a Major Heat Risk, NWS says there is a "high risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and much of the population, especially with extended outdoor exposure, and for those who are heat sensitive and/or without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration."
Drinks LOTS of water, stay inside with AC as much as you can, never leave pets or people in a hot car, and check in on your neighbors. Stay safe, Inland Northwest!