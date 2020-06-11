OLYMPIA - A record number of people have given their signatures in an effort to repeal a sex education bill for Washington state schools.
Organizers have collected 266,000 signatures, more than twice the minimum required, all of which were delivered to the Washington secretary of state's office on Wednesday, June 10.
According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, members of Parents for Safe Schools conducted the Referendum 90 campaign strictly with volunteers, with their biggest expense being postage to mail out petitions instead of paying signature gatherers.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the country, those volunteers had no large gatherings where they could collect signatures. Instead, with the support of the Washington Catholic Conference, they brought the petitions to parking lots where they could collect signatures while following guidelines for social distancing.
The referendum is expected to be certified, which would mean voters would be asked whether to approve or reject Senate Bill 5395.
The bill requires every public school in the state to provide "comprehensive sex education" to students by the 2022-23 school year. The bill was quickly met with scrutiny and opposition from parents and educators across Washington.
