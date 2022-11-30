SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!
Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
And if you think that's impressive, take a look at just some of the snowfall totals across the region! Just in Spokane County a range of 5-12" of snow, and possibly more, as most of these reports came in around noon on Tuesday.
Even heavier snow fell across the northern counties of Washington and Idaho, where warmer air wasn't able to reach, that led to several reports of over 1' of snow.
So where do we go from here?
- Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nonstop-local-news/id518102292
- Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.khq
- Android OTT: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.khq.tv
- Roku app : https://channelstore.roku.com/details/e9f092e752c9e249d03322f66272ccbc/nonstop-local
- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/KHQ-Inc-Local-News/dp/B00W3CPE7W/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=nonstop+local&qid=1669766322&s=mobile-apps&sr=1-1