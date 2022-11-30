SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!

Record Snow Day in Spokane

Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up. 

Snowfall Totals on Wednesday

And if you think that's impressive, take a look at just some of the snowfall totals across the region! Just in Spokane County a range of 5-12" of snow, and possibly more, as most of these reports came in around noon on Tuesday.

Even heavier snow fell across the northern counties of Washington and Idaho, where warmer air wasn't able to reach, that led to several reports of over 1' of snow.

So where do we go from here? 

The band of steady, heavy snow that produced nearly all day long is slowly shifting to the east late Tuesday night. That means Spokane is done with the worst part of this storm, and the Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled, although another 1-2" of snow is still possible through Thursday morning.

But while the steady snow is moving out, scattered bands of moderate to heavy snow are developing and expected to slide through Central and North-Central Washington, as well as North Idaho, producing several more inches of snow through Thursday morning. Areas where the heaviest snow is expected are still under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories.
 
Off and on snow showers will continue for some through the day on Thursday, but it'll feel like a break for many of us after the wild day Wednesday. Our break continues through much of Friday before our next system looks to bring some light snow Friday night-Saturday.
 
Oh...and you were hoping all of this snow would melt? No such luck! Even more cold air is following this storm in, keeping high temperatures well below freezing, and overnight lows near single-digit readings all the way through next week. That also means slick roads remain likely, especially any that have yet to be plowed and/or treated.
 
 
 
