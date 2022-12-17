MOSCOW, Idaho - The admins of a group of internet sleuths have shared an audio recording they believe captured a conversation between two of the victims in the quadruple stabbing of University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.
The group claims one of the voices sounds similar to Kaylee Goncalves based on her TikToks, and can be heard asking, "Maddie, what did you say to [him]?" The second woman, allegedly Maddie Mogen, replies, "Like, I told [him] everything."
The video, shared by Fox News, has been edited to show only still frames to protect the identity of the person who shared it with the group. The admins told Fox News they have already submitted the video to detectives but felt input from the public could help.
Investigators from Moscow Police Department (MPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have asked the public to avoid speculation and spreading rumors in regard to the case. Some individuals, including those who have been ruled out as suspects, have been victims of harassment and threats, which MPD warns could be considered a criminal offense resulting in charges. They caution the public against threatening any parties potentially involved in the investigation, whether in-person of online.
In a statement to AP News, an Idaho State Patrol trooper working on the investigation said, "People are going down these rabbit holes, and they’re hyper-focusing on one individual and attacking that individual. You’re attacking, most likely, an innocent person."
MPD asks the public to rely only on official information released by investigators.
At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the following are involved in this crime:
- Two surviving roommates,
- Male in the Grub Truck surveillance video,
- Private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th,
- The male Kaylee and Madison called numerous times during the early morning hours of November 13th,
- Any individual at the residence when 911 was called, or
- The individual on the lease who moved out of the residence before the school year started and was not present at the time of the incident
NonStop Local has reached out to MPD regarding the video's legitimacy, and whether investigators have looked into it at all. We have not heard back at this time.
In their most recent update, MPD is continuing calls for tips regarding a white Hyundai Elantra that may be related to the case. They also stated the investigation will not slow over the holidays.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.