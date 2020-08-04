A recording of a June 9 phone call made by Lori Vallow to Chad Daybell from jail shows the couple spoke on the phone the day that the bodies of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow were found.
The recording was played in court during the second day of Daybell's preliminary hearing.
He is accused of concealing evidence and hiding the bodies of the two children.
In a portion of the phone call, Vallow asks Daybell: "Are they (investigators) at the house?" Daybell responds, "No, they're out in the property." Vallow then asks "Are they seizing stuff again?" To which Daybell responds, "They're searching."
